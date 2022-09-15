Bad Bunny brings posse to California restaurant ahead of concert performance, nearly clearing menu

One of the managers said the group ordered almost everything on the menu

During his tour stop in the Bay Area, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny and his group of 80 went to San Rafael's Sol Food, ordering nearly everything.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performed a California tour stop Wednesday night, and he made the most out of his visit.

Monday night, the star and his entourage of 80 went to San Rafael Puerto Rican restaurant Sol Food.

One of the managers told KGO in San Francisco, the group ordered almost everything on the menu.

Bad Bunny greeted staff and took pictures.

"I wanted to go up to him and tell him I'm one of his biggest fans, but since I was at work I was like, alright I've got to hold it down, be professional," said Francisco Gomez, Sol Food manager. "It's like having the Oprah come and visit us here. So it's a great feeling to know that a Puerto Rican artist came to our Puerto Rican restaurant and brought Puerto Rican people to come in and enjoy our food."