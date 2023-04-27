Serial bank robber out on parole arrested in new violent holdup in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A serial bank robber is facing charges after his parole officer recognized him from surveillance video of another robbery.

Gerald Derosse, 54, admitted he choked an 81-year-old woman inside a Ridgewood Savings Bank in Queens earlier this month while demanding $205 from the teller.

Derosse told a federal judge he couldn't get a job since he was released on parole last month.

His parole officer recognized him from surveillance video released by police of the April 6 robbery, and he was arrested at his parole meeting Tuesday.

Derosse is a serial bank robbery, convicted of multiple bank robberies in 2011, while still on parole in an earlier robbery case.

He was sentenced to 13 years behind bars and was just released on parole last month and living with his sister.

In federal court Wednesday, the judge ordered him held without bail.

