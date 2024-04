On The Red Carpet Icons: Barbara Eden reflects on 'I Dream of Jeannie,' long career

Besides her iconic role in "I Dream of Jeannie," Barbara Eden is dishing on other career highlights, including working with Elvis Presley and meeting a young JFK before he was president.

Besides her iconic role in "I Dream of Jeannie," Barbara Eden is dishing on other career highlights, including working with Elvis Presley and meeting a young JFK before he was president.

Besides her iconic role in "I Dream of Jeannie," Barbara Eden is dishing on other career highlights, including working with Elvis Presley and meeting a young JFK before he was president.

Besides her iconic role in "I Dream of Jeannie," Barbara Eden is dishing on other career highlights, including working with Elvis Presley and meeting a young JFK before he was president.

LOS ANGELES -- Barbara Eden is an iconic actress known for a long film and television career and especially her starring role in "I Dream of Jeannie."

Now, she relives her highlights in a conversation where no topics are off limits.

In this exclusive chat with On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio, she discusses what happened behind the scenes of "I Dream of Jeannie," what it was like working alongside Elvis - and even having JFK slip her his phone number before he was president.