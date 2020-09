Barclays Center in Brooklyn to serve as a polling site for 2020 election

When the NBA players walked off the court in honor of racial justice, the cynics insulted them, told them to shut up and dribble, and vowed that their protest would amount to nothing.



As usual, the cynics were wrong. https://t.co/6ntDgwhWUs — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 28, 2020

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- The Barclays Center in Brooklyn will serve as a polling site for the 2020 general election, hosting early voting October 24 to November 1 and Election Day on November 3.While the coronavirus pandemic has rendered many sports and entertainment venues underutilized, the Barclays Center will now serve as the largest voting space in Brooklyn, proving thousands of the borough's voters with a centrally located polling site to cast their ballots indoors while complying with CDC safety guidelines."I am so pleased that Barclays Center has stepped up in such a crucial election," Board of Elections Executive Director Michael Ryan said. "The more options voters have, the smoother and safer the voting process becomes, especially in what is still a uniquely trying time for the city."In addition to the site itself, Ryan took note of the venue's "various transportation options, which gives voters who may have to travel a bit to cat their ballots some convenience."The announcement marks exactly two months until Election Day and also falls on National Poll Worker Recruitment DayMadison Square Garden announced last week that it will also serve as an early voting and election day polling site, as part of a league wide initiative for team arenas to host voting this fall.As part of an agreement with the NBA players' union, the league is converting franchise-owned-and-operated arenas into voting facilities.National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following joint statement after a brief boycott of playoff games by NBA teams following protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.----------