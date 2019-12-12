18-year-old Barnard student fatally stabbed in Manhattan park mugging

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are investigating the savage murder of an 18-year-old Barnard College student who was repeatedly stabbed during a mugging by a group of men in an upper Manhattan park Wednesday night.

The incident happened at West 116th Street and Morningside Drive in Morningside Park.

According to police, a group of suspects approached the woman, Tessa Majors, just before 7 p.m. and demanded her property. They then stabbed her several times in the torso and fled the scene on foot.

Majors climbed the stairs to exit the park and collapsed on the sidewalk in front of a school security guard booth, police said.

The booth was empty at the time as the guard was making his rounds. He found Majors there when he returned and called 911.

She was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Majors was a first-year student at Barnard College in Morningside Heights.


Her phone was found on the sidewalk but it was not charged. A closed gravity knife and woman's hat were also found inside the park at the base of the stairs.

A second 911 caller told police one of the suspects ran off wearing a green jacket.

Earlier in the day, police had encountered a known robbery suspect who was also wearing a green jacket.

Police swarmed a location where he is known to hang out, and found a blood trail leading to that location. Investigators are trying to determine whether that person is the same one wanted in the stabbing.

Barnard College President Sian Leah Beilock released a statement that read in part:

Dean Grinage and I have spoken to her parents and Tessa's family is enroute to NYC. We are also in close touch with the New York Police Department as they conduct this on-going investigation and seek to identify the assailant in this horrible attack. Tessa was just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life. We mourn this devastating murder of an extraordinary young woman and member of our community. This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core. Please know that we are all grieving together and I am thinking of you as we process this awful news as a community.

Beilock said the Furman Counseling Center would be open throughout the day Thursday for anyone in need of support, and said the school is coordinating with the NYPD to ensure the safety of students.

