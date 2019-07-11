Power outage at NYCHA complex in the Bronx after basement fire

By Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A basement fire knocked out power to a NYCHA complex in the Bronx Wednesday.

Seven 16-story residential buildings at the Andrew Jackson Houses on Park Avenue in the Melrose section were left in the dark.

Residents were left without electricity, water and elevators.

NYCHA is working to have generators operating and expects to have service up and running before morning, according to a spokesperson.

Cooling centers are open for residents, and staff are onsite providing assistance.

The Red Cross is at the location providing services for residents.

The source of the fire was a transformer in the basement of 3080 Park Avenue.

