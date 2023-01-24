Marcus Sasser and the UH Cougars ready for a Championship run!

Houston, TX -- When it's crunch time, UH Senior Marcus Sasser is at his best. Sasser and the Cougars ranked in the top 4 for most of the season. Finishing on top in early April is what it's all about. Sasser is ready to lead the Cougars back to the Final Four, which will be played just miles from the UH Campus in Houston in a couple of months. "It'll be a one in a lifetime thing to play in the Final Four in the hometown of your college. It's added motivation to try and get back and play in front of our home fans."

Sasser, who's averaging close to 17 points a game this season is nominated for the Houston Sports Authority College player of the year. A nice bounce back season after missing half his junior year with an injury.

Basketball has been a huge part of Sasser's life since he first dribbled a ball at the age of three. His two uncles Jason and Jeryl both played in the NBA, Jason was Marcus' high school Coach. "I would always ask him for advice and tips. He would always give me the right answer, not the answer I wanted to hear. He always told what I needed to hear to improve my game."

Sasser is focused on leading the Cougars to top of the College Hoops world and focused on graduating in May. "My time at UH has been great, I feel like I became a better basketball player and a better person."