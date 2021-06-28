coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Residents near Battery Park protest monument to essential workers

Coronavirus update for NYC
By and Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Residents near Battery Park protest monument to essential workers

BATTERY PARK, New York City (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to honor essential workers with a "Circle of Heroes" monument in Battery Park City is not going over well with everyone, as many are upset over the removal of green space.

Now, some are protesting the circular display of 19 maple trees meant to recognize the 19 groups of essential workers who served during the coronavirus pandemic.

Battery Park is beloved by residents and visitors who want to leave the space as is.

"It's actually my front yard and backyard, but it's also the front and backyard for the community," area resident Anthony Basilio said. "If they wanted concrete, they could go anywhere else in the city."

ALSO READ | Curtain lifts on first full-capacity Broadway show since pandemic began
EMBED More News Videos

With most COVID restrictions lifted, the curtain was lifted on the first Broadway show with 100 percent capacity.


Excavators have moved in to begin construction on the display, which will also include paved pathways and an eternal flame. But to build that, large shade trees and grass will be torn out.

"I think the 19 essential worker categories need to be honored, but at the same time, I was concerned," Dr. Rafael Torres said. "I was concerned about the size and scope of the project, and where it was going to be built."

Dr. Torres is an emergency physician -- an essential worker -- and a nearby resident.

"What I just want is a moment of pause to make sure that the impact on this community, New York City, on the green space is taken into consideration," he said.

A petition to change the location is circulating, and there's a sit in called "Pause the saws."

"We're going to be staying here until the governor changes their mind about cutting down the trees and maybe honoring the people that work hard in a different way," 8-year-old Mica Basilio said.

A commission of union leaders chose Battery Park for the monument without direct input from the public, and a spokesperson from the governor's office says that this pocket of grass only accounts for 2% of the green space in the park.

But that number is irrelevant to residents.

"I really feel like we should keep the park, trees and grass," 7-year-old Gabriel Zanettini said. "Because trees are very essential for even humans existing."

HAPPY NEWS | Golden Retriever Chunk, missing for 2 weeks, rescued from Barnegat Bay
EMBED More News Videos

Crystal Cranmore has more on the beloved dog's rescue and the happy reunion with his owners.


There was a brief moment of hope when the machinery moved, but the governor's office says the monument will go up as planned, and the work will continue on the land that's owned by the state.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybattery park citymanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Delta variant makes up more than 20% of new cases
Delta variant: What New Yorkers need to know
COVID Updates: NY, NJ see lowest hospitalizations
Curtain lifts on 1st full-capacity Broadway show since pandemic began
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Latest updates on deadly Florida condo collapse
NJ city cancels July 4th fireworks over crowded beach party
Delta variant: What New Yorkers need to know
NYC beefing up Times Square police presence after Marine shot
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat continues
Woman's dream of being Yankees bat girl comes true 60 years later
Photo of exhausted firefighter in California wildfire goes viral
Show More
Tropical Storm Danny forms, expected to make landfall Monday
Man shot during another jewelry robbery in Inwood
High-ranking Pagans Motorcycle Club members charged in assault
Florida 4-year-old helps avert fire disaster
COVID Updates: Delta variant makes up more than 20% of new cases
More TOP STORIES News