19-year-old dead, teen injured after shooting at party on Long Island: Suffolk County police

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- A 19-year-old was fatally shot while at a party with friends on Long Island.

Sean Mills had big dreams - his room filled with past accomplishments and future goals. One of his older brothers, James Mills, says he was well on his way.

"What he really wanted to do was become, you know, a fighter because he was good at fighting at that's what he wanted to do. Like he was training in MMA," he said.

Those dreams were cut short Friday on Ackerson Boulevard in Bay Shore.

Sean's family tells Eyewitness News that he went to a house party, but shortly after arriving he was shot in the head, and later died at the hospital.

Suffolk County Police say a 17-year-old was also shot but she has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet arrested anyone.

"I don't know how people like that are still walking around doing all these heinous, crazy acts," his brother, James said.

James said that Sean was the target of some threats on social media and may have only agreed to go to the party, because a flyer promoting it specifically stated that no weapons would be allowed. He says what happened to his brother is an example of how parties like this can quickly take a turn.

"If it's a house party, don't be going to no house party, because a lot of people that don't like you would be there...there's like all types people, you got no idea who they are, no clue who they are," he added.

James says he and his family are now focused on getting justice for Sean.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-220-TIPS.

