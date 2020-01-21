Be Kind: Prison inmates train stray puppy for forever home

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- In our ongoing Be Kind series, inmates at a prison in upstate New York put their time to good use. And as a result, a stray dog has found a new home.Two inmates at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden were introduced to Sora, a 1-year-old terrier mix bursting with energy.Her stay at the prison was part of a program called "Pups at the Pen," in partnership with the SPCA serving Erie County.The program teaches inmates how to train and work with dogs and other pets.Sora was available for adoption but occasionally became a bit too excitable.So the two inmates worked with her, helping her develop better behavior.The story has a happy ending.It wasn't long before Sora found her forever home with a new owner - who just happens to work at the prison!----------