Pets & Animals

Be Kind: Prison inmates train stray puppy for forever home

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- In our ongoing Be Kind series, inmates at a prison in upstate New York put their time to good use. And as a result, a stray dog has found a new home.

Two inmates at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden were introduced to Sora, a 1-year-old terrier mix bursting with energy.

Her stay at the prison was part of a program called "Pups at the Pen," in partnership with the SPCA serving Erie County.

The program teaches inmates how to train and work with dogs and other pets.

Sora was available for adoption but occasionally became a bit too excitable.

So the two inmates worked with her, helping her develop better behavior.

The story has a happy ending.

It wasn't long before Sora found her forever home with a new owner - who just happens to work at the prison!

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew yorkinmatespetsdogbe kindprison
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News