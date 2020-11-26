Family thanks essential worker who donated his liver to young boy

When he was two years old, his parents found a bump on his stomach. It was liver cancer. Charles went on chemo, but doctors said only a new liver would save him.
He went on the list, and parents expected it would be a long wait.
The wait was quick - just two months later, a donor matched, and the family shared their gratitude.
The donor, Will Linberg was a paramedic whose father died of pancreatic cancer. Linberg was inspired to become a donor after caring for a man on an emergency run whose liver was failing.
There was a special surprise on Thanksgiving - the family got to say hi - and thank you.
The family said they can never repay Linberg. And now they can put a name to his face.
The essential worker went above and beyond for a little boy.
