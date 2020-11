Be Kind: How you can help a servicemember fly home

EMBED >More News Videos A pizza shop owner in the Bronx was honored by the city council for his hard work to help others in need.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a Be Kind story about efforts to get active duty military personnel home for the holidays.Navy Chief Grant Khanbalinov started his own program last year.The proud Staten Islander raised money on social media, and also wound up connecting with a veteran who had a similar idea.This year they are flying 74 servicemembers home."I want to make as much noise and make as big of an impact as I can," said Khanbalinov. CLICK HERE to learn more about how to help.----------