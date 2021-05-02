Be Kind: Bronx high school hosts baseball game for visually impaired athletes

Monsignor Scanlan High School in the Bronx hosted a baseball game for blind teens and young adults.
Students used special tools during the game to make sure everyone could participate.
Athletes used noisemakers to signal the locations of the bases.
The umpire also yelled audio cues to let players know when they could run.
