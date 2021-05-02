Be Kind: Bronx high school hosts baseball game for visually impaired athletes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10568093" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A special remembrance ceremony was held on Saturday for residents of Queens who have died of COVID.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A high school is giving visually impaired athletes the chance to enjoy a great American pastime.Monsignor Scanlan High School in the Bronx hosted a baseball game for blind teens and young adults.Students used special tools during the game to make sure everyone could participate.Athletes used noisemakers to signal the locations of the bases.The umpire also yelled audio cues to let players know when they could run.--------------------