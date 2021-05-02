Sports

Be Kind: Bronx high school hosts baseball game for visually impaired athletes

By Eyewitness News
Be Kind: Bronx high school hosts baseball game for visually impaired athletes

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A high school is giving visually impaired athletes the chance to enjoy a great American pastime.

Monsignor Scanlan High School in the Bronx hosted a baseball game for blind teens and young adults.



Students used special tools during the game to make sure everyone could participate.

Athletes used noisemakers to signal the locations of the bases.

The umpire also yelled audio cues to let players know when they could run.

MORE NEWS | Special remembrance ceremony held for Queens residents who died of COVID
A special remembrance ceremony was held on Saturday for residents of Queens who have died of COVID.



