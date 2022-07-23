Bear climbs tree in Connecticut yard, snacks on apple

The Barkley family saw the bear getting comfortable on a branch a few feet off the ground.
The bear just sat down and began eating apples.
Nicole Barkley can be heard in the video joking that she knew bears would come for the apples.
But she said she thought they would wait for them to ripen first.
