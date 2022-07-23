Bear climbs tree in Connecticut yard, snacks on apple

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12060369" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WABC) -- A family looked out their front window on Tuesday and saw a big bear climbing up their tiny apple tree in Connecticut.The Barkley family saw the bear getting comfortable on a branch a few feet off the ground.The bear just sat down and began eating apples.Nicole Barkley can be heard in the video joking that she knew bears would come for the apples.But she said she thought they would wait for them to ripen first.----------