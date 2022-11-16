4 bear cubs found shot, killed in Ringwood State Park in New Jersey

RINGWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four bear cubs were killed in New Jersey and now one man is facing illegal hunting charges from wildlife officials.

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officers received reports of three dead bears in Ringwood State Park on Monday.

A hiker spotted three bears near Valley Road along the border of the state park. When officers arrived they found a fourth animal nearby.

All four were cubs that had been shot and killed.

Officers continued their investigation through the week and issued several summonses to 22-year-old Matthew Ligus.

Ligus was summoned for hunting with a firearm without a license, hunting with an illegal weapon and ammunition, and hunting a bear during a closed season along with several others.

He faces over $5,000 in fines if convicted of all charges to the highest degree.

This comes just days after New Jersey reinstated the state's controversial black bear hunt.

The hunt was approved as an emergency rule and will coincide wih the annual 6-day shotgun season from December 5 to December 10.

