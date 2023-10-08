Environmental activists have called the hunt inhumane, but the state's Fish and Game Council just approved the annual event through 2028.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey's controversial bear hunt returns Sunday, following a Superior Court judge's ruling.

The archery segment of the hunt will run from October 9 to 14, and the firearm segment will run from December 4 to 9.

If a minimum number of bears are not killed by the close of hunting on December 9, the season could be extended up to six more days.

Environmental activists have called the hunt inhumane, but New Jersey's Fish and Game Council just approved the annual event through 2028, saying the population needs to be trimmed.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.