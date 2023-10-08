NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey's controversial bear hunt returns Sunday, following a Superior Court judge's ruling.
The archery segment of the hunt will run from October 9 to 14, and the firearm segment will run from December 4 to 9.
If a minimum number of bears are not killed by the close of hunting on December 9, the season could be extended up to six more days.
Environmental activists have called the hunt inhumane, but New Jersey's Fish and Game Council just approved the annual event through 2028, saying the population needs to be trimmed.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.