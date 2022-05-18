Bear stuck in tree in backyard of home in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11831165" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The dog was eventually reunited with their owner thanks for a Facebook post.

HALEDON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are on the scene after a bear managed to climb up a tree in the backyard of home in New Jersey on Wednesday.News Copter 7 was over the home located at 45 East Haledon, where the bear was first spotted around 4 p.m.This is a residential area with no woods around.Police are on the scene, monitoring the bear.They are waiting for New Jersey State Police to arrive so they can tranquilize the bear and get him down from the tree.----------