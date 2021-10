CANADA -- You can add Halloween decorations to the list of things bears might snack on or in this instance, wrestle and maybe even steal.Surveillance video out of Canada captured a bear after it had already munched on a couple of pumpkins.But then, the bear decided it wanted "take out" and tried to walk off with another gourd.It couldn't grab it with its paws so plan B was to pick it up with its mouth.That didn't work either and eventually the bear gave up leaving the pumpkin behind.