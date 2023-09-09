Beastie Boys Square: Lower East Side intersection to be renamed after hip hop group

Beasite Boys will be honored with the renaming of a corner in the Lower East Side to Beastie Boys Square.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's been a longtime coming, but the christening of "Beastie Boys Square" will be made official Saturday.

The street corner made famous on the iconic cover of the hip hop group's 1989 album "Paul's Boutique" will be renamed after New York City officially approved it more than a year ago.

Lower East Side's Ludlow and Rivington Streets will be known as "Beastie Boys Square," and to celebrate the honor, the group's surviving members, Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond, will join city officials and fans for a two-hour block party. Adam "MCA" Yauch, the other founding member of the trio, passed away in 2012.

The timing of the official "Beastie Boys Square" unveiling ceremony couldn't have been more perfect, as music lovers worldwide celebrate 50 years of hip hop.

