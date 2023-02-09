Bed Bath & Beyond closing all Manhattan stores except for 1

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it's closing more stores, including ones in New York City and the Tri-State area.

The chain is closing all of its New York City locations except the one in Chelsea.

Stores on the Upper West Side and in Kips Bay are shutting down.

Nationwide, the company is shuttering 150 stores in a last-ditch attempt to avoid bankruptcy.

The plan also includes raising more than a billion dollars in stock shares.

You find a list of the all the stores that are closing, online.

