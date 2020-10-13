Call for criminal justice reform after parolee kills family, self in Bellport

BELLPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- A gruesome discovery in Suffolk County is now leading to a push for criminal justice reforms.
Two bodies were found in Bellport last week, and the suspect in the case died by suicide.
Police say the deaths could have been prevented if William Farnum, 43, had stayed in jail.
Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association President Noel DiGerolamo was joined by fellow law enforcement officers, New York State and local officials to speak out on the matter.
Suffolk County Police had found a horrific scene at the home in Bellport, while trying to notify next of kin after a driver took his own life following a traffic stop.
Police say they performed a traffic stop on a 2003 Honda Civic at an intersection on Montauk Highway in East Patchogue around 10 a.m. last Tuesday.
According to officials, the driver pulled over and a passenger exited the car before the driver fled the scene.
A short time later, the car crashed into a utility pole on Washington Avenue.
Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver had slit his own throat.
Farnum was pronounced dead at the scene.
When detectives went to the home in Bellport to notify the suspect's relatives, they discovered the bodies of his father and sister inside the home.
Farnum was released from prison after serving time for grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and drug possession, among other criminal activity.
Officials say there is a need to repeal criminal justice reforms and bail laws that allowed for this dangerous felon's release from prison to do greater harm to his family and compromise public safety for local residents.
"I think that Mr. Farnum is also a victim. He's a victim of our system that failed him, because maybe, just maybe if he had been kept in custody and observed for a longer period of time by law enforcement professionals at every level, not just at the police department when he's arrested and processed, the sheriff's department with the deputy sheriff's who would have held him pending his appearance in court, and if he was held without bail our correction officers, three separate groups that would have had an opportunity to observe," DiGerolamo said
Farnum served four stints in state prison for burglary, robbery and attempted assault. He was arrested back on September 8th by Suffolk police for allegedly trying to break into cars at Bellport Middle School.
Police say when they tried to arrest him, he resisted arrest and they had to use a Taser to finally bring him into custody. He was sent to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and was later released.
