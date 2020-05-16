Coronavirus News: Beach badge sale draws large crowd to small NJ shore town

For the most part, people appeared to be adhering to social distancing guidelines as they lined up in droves outside Taylor Pavilion, the line stretching several blocks along the boardwalk.
"I hope everyone listens because it's a terrible time right now and we have to do what we can so it gets better," Judy Sulewski said as she stood in line.
According to the town's website, badges are required for admission to Belmar's beaches from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on weekends only from Memorial Day weekend until the full season starts on the third Monday of June, when badges are required every day until Labor Day.
On Thursday, Governor Phil Murphy announced that beaches would be allowed to open in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The governor on Saturday announced an executive order allowing fishing charters and other chartered-boat services and watercraft rentals to resume.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county