Woman fatally struck while crossing street in Bensonhurst, hit-and-run driver arrested

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Wednesday evening.

Officials say the 60-year-old was crossing the street in Bensonhurst at 63rd Street and Dahill Road at around 10:30 p.m.

The driver struck the woman and tried to flee, but was taken into custody.

Authorities say the victim was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

