Connecticut man creates snow sculpture of Bernie Sanders meme

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A man in Connecticut is making use of the recent massive snowstorms to recreate the inauguration meme of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

New haven resident David Sepulveda is displaying a new snowman-like figure in front of his home.

It features the Vermont senator in a coat and mittens like the ones he wore to President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"You had to make snow forts, have snowball fights, that whole thing, so I've always loved working in snow and with snow," Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda has been making such snow creations for years.

His past displays include dragons, buddhas, and a president 'Snowbama.'

