Best air mattresses for all your house guests this season

Air mattresses are a great way to keep your guests comfortable when they visit, especially when you're running low on space. A good air mattress can be easily inflated, deflated and stored away. It should also be comfortable, and not leak air overnight. Below, we've rounded up the best air mattresses you can shop on Amazon.

Air mattress buying guide

Included pump: Air mattresses will either need to be pumped manually or plugged in so they can inflate automatically. We only included automatic options for ease of use.

Size: Air mattresses, like regular mattresses, can be available in multiple sizes including twin, queen and king.

Inflation time: We only included air mattresses with an inflation time of less than five minutes from start to completion.

Comfort: Each pick comes highly recommended by an ABC staffer or is highly rated (above 4.4 stars by at least 20,000 reviewers) by Amazon customers.

Best air mattresses

Best overall

34% off Amazon INTEX Dura-Beam Deluxe Air Mattress $48.79

$73.99 Shop now at Amazon

I've owned Intex air mattresses on and off for years and it's my go-to option when I'm hosting guests. This one has a built-in electric pump so all you have to do is plug it in and watch your mattress inflate to your desired amount. It's water resistant too, and has thick edges, which can keep you from rolling off the bed in the middle of the night. I've never found it to sag and over time, it's suffered no tears or punctures, thanks to its thick vinyl material. My twin mattress takes about two minutes to fully inflate, although a bigger queen version of the same can take up to three minutes according to the brand. Each item also comes with a carry bag for ease of storage.

Weight capacity: 300 pounds (twin), 600 pounds (queen/full)

Most sizes available

16% off Amazon SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress $149.95

$179.95 Shop now at Amazon

I have the queen version of this mattress which I used during my sister's week-long visit. She constantly complains about back and leg pain but surprisingly found this mattress very comfortable during her time here. This option has the most sizes available, including one specially built for kids. It also has a built-in pump like our top pick making it easy to inflate or deflate. It also has a grippy surface, so you won't slide off of this mattress during the night. The folded edges will also keep you from rolling off. Like our top pick, you'll also get a carry bag included. That said, it does take about four minutes to fully inflate, longer than other options on this list.

Weight capacity: 300 pounds (twin), 350 pounds (twin xl), 500 pounds (queen/full/king)

Best budget

Amazon EnerPlex Air Mattress $33.99 to $79.99 Shop now at Amazon

This air mattress is another top-rated option on Amazon, with over 50,000 reviews from shoppers. It also has a built-in pump, designed to inflate your mattress within two minutes, according to the brand. It's made from puncture-resistant PVC too, and comes with an included carry bag for storage. Its construction is similar to the SoundAsleep option, featuring lifted edges and a non-slip surface. It's also described as comfortable and easy to use, by Amazon shoppers, although some noted that there is some air leakage with continued use over time.

Weight capacity: 300 pounds (twin/full), 600 pounds (king/queen)

Best with pillow

Amazon King Koil Luxury Full Size Air Mattress $139.95 Shop now at Amazon

This is another option that comes with an easy-to-use in-built pump so you don't have to manually inflate it. Unlike our other picks though, this one also has a built-in pillow so you don't have to worry about supplying one of your own pillows for your guest. The full-size mattress inflates within two minutes, with the twin version taking less time and the larger king version taking up to three minutes. It has a no-slip base but does not come with a carry bag like the other options on our list. That said, its max weight is 650 pounds which is more than some of the other picks.

Weight capacity: 350 pounds (twin), 600 pounds (queen/full), 650 pounds (California king)

