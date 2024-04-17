Best April deals including sales from Saatva, Amazon and Cozy Earth

Spring is here and a new season brings a host of new deals. Below, we've rounded up the best April sales and deals live right now, so whether you need a new tech item or new bedding, we've got you covered.

Best April sales and deals

Amazon: Apple AirPods, Crest Whitestrips and more available on sale at Amazon.

Cariuma: Get an ABC Exclusive 25% off on all sneakers including both canvas and leather sneakers.

Nordstrom Rack: Clearance items up to 70% off.

Vince Camuto: get an extra 20% off sale items with coupon code EXCLUSIVE20.

Cozy Earth: Get an ABC-exclusive 35% off sitewide with coupon code ABCNEWS.

Solo Stove: Save up to $150 on fire pits with promo code SAVEMORE.

Nolah Mattress: Up to $1,000 off mattresses.

Saatva: Saatva mattress up to $600 off.

Ulta: Up to 50% off beauty favorites through April 20.

Hoka: Women's shoes from just $100.

Dyson: Vacuums up to $170 off.

Samsonite: Suitcases up to 54% off.

