10 board games for players of all ages

Here are the best board games to play with your family and friends.

Here are the best board games to play with your family and friends.

Here are the best board games to play with your family and friends.

Here are the best board games to play with your family and friends.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Board games can be a great addition to any gathering with family and friends as they encourage friendly competition while building on quality time. Shop below for 10 games to play by yourself or with your loved ones.

16% off Amazon Sorry! $9.97

$11.99 Shop Now at Amazon

Grab three players to join you for a game of Sorry! Get all your pawns to 'home' without being bumped back to win. You can play this family board game with anyone over six years of age.

12% off Amazon USAOPOLY TAPPLE Word Game $19.32

$21.99 Shop Now at Amazon

If you don't mind playing games under a time constraint, then Tapple may be the game for you. To play, grab a card from the deck and in under 10 seconds, say a word associated with the category on your card. The last person standing wins the round. This game is to be played with two to eight players, ages eight and over.

Amazon Mattel Games Pictionary Air Kids Vs. Grown-Ups $13.75 Shop Now at Amazon

If you have children or younger siblings, try this version of Pictionary. Pictionary Air allows kids to have a fair chance of winning against grown-ups with an increased timer, device compatibility and clue cards with pictures. This game can be played with two or more players.

20% off Amazon Blank Slate $19.89

$24.99 Shop Now at Amazon

Test whether you and your friends think alike with this Blank Slate word game. Pick a card from the deck and fill in the blank with the same word as another player. This game can be played with 3-8 players, eight years or older.

16% off Amazon Connect 4 $9.99

$11.99 Shop Now at Amazon

Connect 4 is a classic two-player game to play with friends or family. The first player to stack four pieces in a row wins.

Amazon Candy Land Kingdom Of Sweet Adventures $12.99 Shop Now at Amazon

Candy Land is a kid-friendly board game, compatible with children three years or older. According to the brand, being able to read is not a requirement so this game could be introduced as a first board game for your children.

Amazon Operation $19.99 Shop Now at Amazon

The young people in your life will have fun playing doctor with this classic Hasbro game, Operation. For those six years and older, Operation tests how steady your hand is as you work to save your patient, avoiding the buzzer. This game can have multiple players or be played alone.

Amazon Rubik's Cube Gridlock Game $14.99 Shop Now at Amazon

The Rubik's Cube Gridlock is a great game for puzzle solvers. Inspired by the original Rubik's cube, start by picking a challenge card, flip it and complete the puzzle in 30 seconds. This game can be played by one or two players, seven years of age and older.

33% off Amazon Boggle $11.68

$17.60 Shop Now at Amazon

If you like word search games, give Boggle a try. To play, just shuffle the letters and start the timer. You can play alone or with one other player for an added challenge.

Amazon Hedbanz $16.99 Shop Now at Amazon

This is a great guessing game to play with kids. To play, pick a headband and a card and guess your card with yes or no questions. The first person to collect three badges wins the game. This game can be played with two to six players ages six and over.

By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.