Shopping

Best Buy joins other major retailers in closing on Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy has joined the growing list of stores that plan to be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The electronics retailer announced on Tuesday that it will not open its doors on Thanksgiving, but instead will offer their holiday deals sooner than usual.

Last year, Best Buy opened their doors at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Target and Walmart have also announced over the past week that they will close their doors on Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Target to close stores on Thanksgiving and roll out early holiday deals

RELATED: Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to thank employees during COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingthanksgivingcoronavirusbest buypandemicblack fridaycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI shark sightings: 'I've never seen a shark so close to shore'
COVID Updates: NY cautioned to remain 'disciplined' as US infection rates climb
Protester released after controversial arrest in Manhattan
Driver killed in fiery crash on I-78
AccuWeather: Still hot Wednesday but not as humid
Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form, impact Puerto Rico
NYC launches week of activities to get NYers to respond to census
Show More
Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse and big fire
Hell's Angel sparked Minneapolis riots over George Floyd: Police
Republicans tuck $8 billion for military weaponry in virus bill
US COVID-19 cases down but deaths surge, memo says
JetBlue tests UV-blasting devices for disinfecting planes
More TOP STORIES News