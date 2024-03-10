Best Sleep Week deals to help you sleep easier

Sleep Week runs from March 10th to March 16th, and it's the best time to invest in a new mattress, pillow or set of sheets and upgrade your bedroom.

As part of our segment, "It's a Big Deal," ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom have rounded up the best Sleep Week deals below. From cooling pillows to a weighted eye mase, here are the best sleep essentials to shop now.

20% off Brooklinen Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Sheet Set $127 to $181

$159 - $229 Shop now at Brooklinen

Available in sizes ranging from twin to California king, these sheets offer a soft, luxurious feel for a truly restful night's sleep. They also boast a 480 thread count and are made from long-weave cotton, making them the most comfortable sheets we've ever tried. Shop them in multiple colors for 20% off.

20% off Casper Casper Hybrid Snow Pillow $119

$149 Shop now at Casper

The Casper Hybrid Snow Pillow is both breathable and exceptionally soft. It's designed to support your neck and adapt to every sleep position, whether you're a side sleeper or a back sleeper. Say goodbye to flipping your pillow to find the cool side. Experience the luxury of a supportive yet refreshing sleep with the Casper cooling pillow. Get it and Casper's top-quality mattresses now for 20% off.

46% off Amazon Umisleep weighted eye mask $15.99

$29.99 Shop now at Amazon

Designed for comfort and tranquility, this eye mask combines the gentle pressure of a weighted mask with the soothing aroma of lavender. Use it to alleviate tension and promote relaxation - perfect for unwinding after a long day or enhancing your sleep routine.

17% off Amazon Philips SmartSleep $89.95

$108.95 Shop now at Amazon

The Philips SmartSleep Alarm Clock is your key to starting the day on the right foot. Say goodbye to jarring alarms and hello to gentle awakenings with this innovative alarm clock. Designed to mimic the natural sunrise, it gradually brightens your room with increasing intensity, gently rousing you from sleep in a more natural and energizing way. Get it now for just $90.

15% off Sobel Westex Sobel Westex Star Wars Throw $100

$119 Use code ABC15 Shop now at Sobel Westex

Embrace the warmth and style of this galaxy throw, your ultimate cozy companion. Crafted with plush fabric, this throw offers both comfort and elegance, making it perfect for chilly nights or as a chic accent to your décor. Wondering why it's Star Wars themed, just look at the design - it's modeled after Lea's braids. Dhop it in various colors by scanning the QR code below, now exclusively on sale for ABC shoppers for 15% off.

