Best women's sneakers for running, lifting, hiking and cross training

You may resort to your old reliable running shoes when you're getting ready for your workout. While your trusty pair of sneakers may still be holding up, it's never a bad time for an upgrade. And, it's good to remember that running shoes (which are mainly designed for forward movements) may not be the best bet for a weight training workout.

No matter how you train, the best workout sneakers for women should be comfortable and durable. Whether you need extra support for long runs, shock absorption for a HIIT workout, durability for all terrain or just an attractive shoe, we have the best recommendations for you.

Best workout sneakers for women

Best for lifting

Amazon Converse Women's High Top Sneaker $65 Shop Now

You've probably seen these around the gym and wondered, 'when did Converse make a gym sneaker?' The wide shape of these high tops allows your feet to be placed flat on the ground, according to the brand. This helps you feel more balanced when doing lower-body workouts. They are affordable and stylish, so you don't only have to wear them just to the gym.

Amazon adidas Unisex-Adult Powerlift 5 Cross Trainer $77.98 to $132.49 Shop Now

If you have flat feet finding a sneaker that provides support and comfort is important. This shoe was designed with a midfoot stability wedge to provide arch support. The raised heel is good for squatting and Olympic lifting.

Best trail running shoe

Lululemon Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe $158 Shop Now

These sneakers from Lululemon have a rugged grip on the outsoles It also features a foam build to cushion hard landings. What I love about this sneaker is that it comes with a 30-day trial. If you don't like them, you can return them for a full refund.

Best running shoe

Amazon Saucony Women's Triumph 20 Running Shoe $74.20 to $159.90 Shop Now

Whether you need a pair of kicks to cruise around your neighborhood or leave dust behind on your daily run, these sneakers from Saucony are a great fit. The sneaker is soft with nylon material and the outsoles are made of rubber. The rubber makes the shoe perfect for shock control and is padded too for your comfort.

Best for crosstraining

Amazon Reebok Women's HIIT Tr 3.0 Cross Trainer $84.23 to $104.56 Shop Now

These sneakers are perfect for explosive workouts like HIIT because of the foam on the outsoles. It has great traction which prevents you from slipping. What I love about this sneaker is the stylish design and that it's available in five different colors. Customer reviews say they run big so you may want to size down.

Amazon Ryka Women's Influence Cross Trainer Shoe $57.74 to $79.99 Shop Now

If you're looking for more options, these Ryka cross trainers come in 18 different colors. This sneaker is great for low-impact workouts in the studio or even kickboxing. It has midsole cushioning that targets pressure points for extra comfort, and an ergonomic design specifically made for women's feet.

