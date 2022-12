Bethel's Heavenly hands giving out food and providing hope for people in need

A Houston group is making sure no families go hungry

HOUSTON, Texas -- A community outreach program is not only handing out food, but they are also providing hope for people in need.

Bethels Heavenly Hands, which is mostly run by volunteers, is helping fill the gap in an area that is considered a food desert.

They hold a massive food drive every Tuesday at 12660 Sandpiper Drive in southwest Houston.

According to the non-profit, they also feed more than 12,000 people a month with its food pantry.