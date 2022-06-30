Community & Events

Guinness recognizes 86-year-old woman as world's longest-serving (and oldest) flight attendant

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Guinness recognizes world's longest-serving flight attendant

An 86-year-old American Airlines flight attendant was recognized by the Guinness World Records this week as the longest-serving and oldest flight attendant in the world.

Bette Nash of Boston has been working at American Airlines for 65 years, which Guinness says is a record.

She became a stewardess in 1957.



Nash was given the option to choose any route she wants and for most of her career, she has been loyal to the New York-Boston-Washington D.C. shuttle, ABC's Sam Sweeney reports.

Nash chose and continues to choose this route because it allows her to be home every night with her son, who has disabilities and whom she cares for to this day.

"I fly hundreds of thousands of miles a year, but these are always my best flights when Bette is on the plane," said one passenger.

ALSO READ | Woman walking with baby in stroller shot to death on Upper East Side
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports from the scene, where a woman pushing a stroller was shot in the head and killed.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsrecordworld recordflight attendant
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 boys, ages 11 and 13, stabbed in brawl outside NYCHA complex
Woman killed while pushing stroller believed to be targeted: sources
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
LIVE | The Countdown
Bus driver retires after 4-decades with Liberty Lines Transit
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
Body of missing man recovered in water near Long Beach
Show More
NYC 'Test to Treat' unit improves access to COVID antiviral Paxlovid
New York lawmakers to vote on new gun rules following ruling
Feds open probe into NYPD sex crimes unit over alleged gender bias
Manhattan mom goes from podcasting to publishing her first book
Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
More TOP STORIES News