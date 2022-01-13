Pets & Animals

Betty White Challenge inspires fans to donate to animal shelters

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Betty White fans across the country are asking people to commemorate the animal lover's 100th birthday on Monday by donating $5 to their local animal shelter or rescue organization.

The Betty White Challenge started on Facebook and has taken off.

The American Humane Society said donations to their organization have skyrocketed since Betty White's death

"We have seen such an uptick in donations all due to Betty White," said Dr. Robin Ganzert.

Betty White spent her whole life helping animal rescue organizations and always surrounded herself with animals.

"I have to stay in show business to pay for my animal business," she once said.

The Town of Islip Animal Shelter held a birthday party Thursday to mark White's birthday and to kick off the Betty White Challenge.

"This was her legacy," said Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter.

Town of Huntington Supervisor Edmund Smyth is also asking residents to participate in the Betty White Challenge by donating $5 to Give a Dog a Dream - a partner of the town's animal shelter.

He said people can also donate collars, leashes, treats, and indestructible toys to the Huntington Town Animal Shelter.

Dog owner Cyndy Hansen, of Wisconsin, is one of the people who has been sharing the Betty White Challenge across Facebook.

Hansen said she saw the idea on Facebook shortly after White died and decided to share it more widely.

Hansen's posts have been shared thousands of times.

"Now this is what social media is supposed to be for," she said. "How else could you commemorate such a wonderful person?"

