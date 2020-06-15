Traffic

Bicycle, pedestrian path opens on Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

By Eyewitness News
TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) -- The new bicycle and pedestrian path along the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge opens to the public.

The new 3.6 mile path runs from Tarrytown across the Hudson River to South Nyack.


The path is 12-feet wide and there is visitor parking and bicycle repair stations on both sides of the bridge.

It opens to cyclists and pedestrians at 2 p.m. on Monday.


