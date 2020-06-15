TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) -- The new bicycle and pedestrian path along the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge opens to the public.
The new 3.6 mile path runs from Tarrytown across the Hudson River to South Nyack.
The path is 12-feet wide and there is visitor parking and bicycle repair stations on both sides of the bridge.
It opens to cyclists and pedestrians at 2 p.m. on Monday.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Bicycle, pedestrian path opens on Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More