Bicyclist critically injured in Queens, adding to growing concern

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- There are growing concerns about bicycle safety after a third accident in less than 24 hours in which a cyclist was struck by a car in New York City.
The latest incident happened in Queens, where a bicyclist was critically injured on Woodhaven Boulevard near the intersection of Jamaica Avenue just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car remained on scene, and no arrests were made.
Two bicyclists were fatally struck on Tuesday, though neither incident was deemed criminal.
Authorities said a 58-year-old was killed when he was hit by a box truck on McGuiness Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn just before 4 p.m., while 17-year-old Alex Cordero was fatally struck by a tow truck while riding in Port Richmond, Staten Island, just after noon.
The 38-year-old truck driver stayed at the scene.
The deaths were the 16th and 17th bicyclists killed in the New York City in 2019 -- seven more than were killed in all of 2018.
Transportation Alternative advocates are calling for more protected bike spaces. They want 100 miles of bike lanes created in the next two years.
The New York City Council also passed a bill this week in an attempt to protect bikers that allows them to follow pedestrian signals at certain intersections, giving pedestrians and cyclists several seconds to begin crossing before traffic gets a green light.
"Allowing them to safely enter the intersection before lights turn green," City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said. "This bill has the potential to literally save lives."
Lawmakers hope it will make it easier for cars to see them.
