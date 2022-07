Bicyclist struck and critically injured in Brooklyn

EMBED >More News Videos New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bicyclist was struck and critically injured by a car that crashed into a pole in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.The bicyclist was hit by a Honda on Eastern Parkway at Buffalo Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday.The car then careened into a stop sign.The 22-year-old driver was treated at the scene.The bicyclist was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition.Eastern Parkway was closed between Ralph and Buffalo avenues for the investigation.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.