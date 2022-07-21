Traffic

Bicyclist struck and critically injured in Brooklyn

Brooklyn crash leaves bicyclist critically injured

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bicyclist was struck and critically injured by a car that crashed into a pole in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

The bicyclist was hit by a Honda on Eastern Parkway at Buffalo Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

The car then careened into a stop sign.

The 22-year-old driver was treated at the scene.



The bicyclist was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition.

Eastern Parkway was closed between Ralph and Buffalo avenues for the investigation.

