Bicyclist struck and critically injured in Brooklyn

The bicyclist was hit by a Honda on Eastern Parkway at Buffalo Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday.
The car then careened into a stop sign.
The 22-year-old driver was treated at the scene.
The bicyclist was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition.
Eastern Parkway was closed between Ralph and Buffalo avenues for the investigation.
