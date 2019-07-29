Bicyclist struck and killed by tractor trailer in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a tractor trailer in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn.It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 36th Avenue and 3rd Avenue.Police tell Eyewitness News the bicyclist, a 30-year-old man, was traveling north on 3rd Avenue when he swerved to avoid an opened car door.He was struck by an oncoming tractor trailer. Police arrived to find him lying in the road.The victim was rushed to Lutheran Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.His name has not been released.The driver of the tractor trailer remained on the scene.The incident remains under investigation.----------