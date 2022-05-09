Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Long Island take to the runway

The annual Catwalk for Kids Fashion Show was held in Woodbury. The event showcased nearly two dozen Bigs with their Littles dressed in the latest fashion. The clothing was donated by local retailers. Stylists provided free hair and makeup for the children and their mentors.
Family members and friends of the matches were there to cheer them on as they strutted down the runway at the Crest Hollow Country Club.
Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne hosted the event. She sits on the Board of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Long Island and is a former Big Sister.
The organization is in desperate need of Big Brothers. They have dozens of boys on the waiting list.
If you're interested in becoming a Big Brother, visit www.bbbsli.org/become-big
----------
