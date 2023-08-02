Biggie Smalls sculpture unveiled in Downtown Brooklyn's Cadman Plaza

There will be an unveiling of a public art tribute to Biggie Smalls in Brooklyn.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Get ready to be "Hypnotized" as a special tribute to Biggie Smalls is unveiled in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

There will be an unveiling of the nine-foot-tall sculpture "Sky's the Limit" in Cadman Plaza in Downtown Brooklyn.

There will be a live DJ, remarks by the artist, along with activities for families and children at the event. It will be held from 4-5:30 p.m.

The interactive artwork runs on solar power and features a mix of the Brooklyn native's biggest hits.

It comes during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Christopher Wallace, also known as "The Notorious B.I.G." or "Biggie Smalls" died when he was just 24 years old in a shooting in Los Angeles back in 1997.

You can check out the sculpture in Cadman Plaza until November.

An exclusive mix curated by DJ Mister Cee will play on the artwork's solar-power speakers Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

