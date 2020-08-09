Health & Fitness

Bikers for Babies: Motorcyclists save CT milk bank after losing power during Isaias

By Eyewitness News
CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A group of motorcyclists hit the road to help out a Connecticut milk bank when they lost power in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The 'Moving Violations Motorcycle Club' revved up their engines to help save 1,000 ounces of donated breast milk from spoiling after learning ProHealth Physicians' milk depot lost power.

The motorcyclists, now being dubbed 'Bikers for Babies', picked up the milk in Glastonbury and hauled the supply to the milk depot's headquarters in Massachusetts for safe storage.

The bank collects milk from mothers who have more milk than their babies need.

The milk is then screened, pasteurized and tested.

If it passes, it is dispensed primarily to premature and sick babies, whose mothers do not have enough milk for them.

