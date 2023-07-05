Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray announce seperation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray announced Wednesday that they are separating after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Both de Blasio and McCray revealed the news during an interview with New York Times.

The two say they are not planning to divorce, but will date other people.

They also say they will continue to share the Park Slope townhouse where they raised their two children.

The two married in 1994 and have two sons, now in their 20s.

