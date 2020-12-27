Society

Watch: Bill, Lauren, and Lee share holiday greetings from Eyewitness News viewers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Bill Ritter, Lauren Glassberg, and Lee Goldberg continued their 20-year tradition of reading holiday greetings from Eyewitness News viewers on Christmas morning.

Watch the greetings they read during Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. above and below you can view the greetings they read during Eyewitness News at 6 a.m.

Hundreds of messages were submitted and while not all of them were read on air, they were all read and appreciated by Bill, Lauren, and Lee.

Thank you for helping to make the season brighter for all of us here at Eyewitness News. Happy holidays!

Bill Ritter, Lauren Glassberg, and Lee Goldberg read holiday greetings from Eyewitness News viewers on Christmas morning.


