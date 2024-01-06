Billie Eilish and FINNEAS explain the hilarious time their dad gifted her a Barbie from the trash

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS explain the hilarious time their dad, who used to work at Mattel, gifted her a Barbie from the trash.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS explain the hilarious time their dad, who used to work at Mattel, gifted her a Barbie from the trash.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS explain the hilarious time their dad, who used to work at Mattel, gifted her a Barbie from the trash.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS explain the hilarious time their dad, who used to work at Mattel, gifted her a Barbie from the trash.

LOS ANGELES -- On The Red Carpet caught up with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where they were being honored with the Chairman's Award for their Grammy-nominated song "What I Was Made For?" from the "Barbie" soundtrack.

As it turns out, the two have had connections to "Barbie" since they were young.

"Our dad was a carpenter at Mattel Corp. He worked seven days a week and crazy hours... And I remember one year, the Barbie Billie got was thrown out. It was like a Barbie from the trash can." FINNEAS explained.

Billie eagerly added, "I don't think he was supposed to take it, but he took it from the trash."

"Recycling king!" they joked.

Clearly, the two were made to be a part of the "Barbie" project. Congratulations to the pair for being honored!