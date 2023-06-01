Dangerous stunt: Despite warnings, woman approaches bison for selfie in Yellowstone

A visitor to Yellowstone National Park was caught on camera in a dangerous stunt, approaching a bison for a selfie.

Park officials warn the public to not approach bison and other wildlife in the park.

But a woman was seen recently standing just a foot or two away from a bison laying on the ground.

Just so she could take some selfies.

Experts say the woman could easily have been gored. And the animal would then have to be euthanized, through no fault of its own.

The National Park Service advises people to stay at least 25 yards from bison, warning they are unpredictable and have injured more people in the park than any other animal.