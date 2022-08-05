19 year old fatally shot in backpack robbery at BJ's parking garage in Brooklyn

The gunman fled on foot, but as he made his way out of the parking garage, he ran right into responding police officers

Johny Fernandez reports from from the scene in Bath Beach, Brooklyn.

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 19-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally shot during an attempted robbery of his backpack in a BJ's parking garage in Bath Beach.

The victim and the suspect got into an elevator on the third floor of the Shore Parkway parking garage just before 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

The 18-year-old suspect attempted to rob the victim of his backpack in a struggle that spilled out onto the first floor of the parking garage.

The suspect opened fire, hitting 19-year-old Dereck Chen in the face and shoulder.

The gunman fled on foot, but as he made his way out of the parking garage, he ran right into responding police officers.

The gun was recovered near the shooting scene. Charges against the suspect are pending .

Chen was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Detectives believe he was the victim of a random robbery attempt, there is no indication that he knew the suspect.

ALSO READ | 4 MTA heroes helped save passengers from overturned bus

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.