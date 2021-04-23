Black electrician finds nooses allegedly hung by white co-workers on Long Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Black electrician finds nooses allegedly hung by white co-workers

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A Black apprentice electrician is speaking out after he says he found two nooses hung in his work area on Long Island, allegedly put there by white co-workers.

Kyrin Taylor said he showed up to Cooper Electric in Farmingdale in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 20, to find a fully tied noose and a second attempt at a noose clearly hanging in an area he frequents on a daily basis.

He contacted his union representative and the Suffolk County Police Department, which confirmed its Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

Making matters worse, Taylor said he was admonished by the owner of the company for calling police instead of bringing the matter to him first.

"This noose was a threat of lynching aimed at me for daring to speak up and refusing to be disrespected," he said. "I should not have to worry about my safety, but now I do. I should not have to lose sleep, but now I do."

Anyone with information on the incident can call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

ALSO READ | Lawsuit seeks monetary damages after Asian American NYPD detective taunted
EMBED More News Videos

The complaint charges that Terrell Harper used anti-Asian slurs and even threatened Detective Vincent Chung's mother on March 11.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
farmingdalesuffolk countybias crimehate crimehate crime investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally stabbed inside Queens subway station
Lawsuit alleges PA woman got herpes from makeup counter
'Jersey Shore' star arrested on domestic violence allegation
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
Mom in custody after 6-week-old twins found dead in home
Caitlyn Jenner announces official run for CA governor
COVID Vaccine Updates: More than half of US adults have had at least 1 dose
Show More
NY lawmakers want Cross Bronx to be part of infrastructure pan
6 arrested, NYC monument defaced in several acts of vandalism
Sketches released of suspects in NJ armed robbery, sex assault
Walk-in COVID vaccinations available for ages 16+ in NYC
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
More TOP STORIES News