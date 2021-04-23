Black electrician finds nooses allegedly hung by white co-workers on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10532219" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The complaint charges that Terrell Harper used anti-Asian slurs and even threatened Detective Vincent Chung's mother on March 11.

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A Black apprentice electrician is speaking out after he says he found two nooses hung in his work area on Long Island, allegedly put there by white co-workers.Kyrin Taylor said he showed up to Cooper Electric in Farmingdale in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 20, to find a fully tied noose and a second attempt at a noose clearly hanging in an area he frequents on a daily basis.He contacted his union representative and the Suffolk County Police Department, which confirmed its Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.Making matters worse, Taylor said he was admonished by the owner of the company for calling police instead of bringing the matter to him first."This noose was a threat of lynching aimed at me for daring to speak up and refusing to be disrespected," he said. "I should not have to worry about my safety, but now I do. I should not have to lose sleep, but now I do."Anyone with information on the incident can call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------