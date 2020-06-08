Society

Artist paints Black Lives Matter mural on boarded up SoHo building

By Eyewitness News
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The plywood now covering so many businesses to protect against looting is also the perfect canvas for artists seeking to convey a message of change.

Artists like Dena Paige-Fischer have been painting colorful images over boarded-up buildings in SoHo.

Her Black Lives Matter mural is a tribute to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and all the others who are victims of police brutality and racism.

Paige-Fischer says this is her way of peacefully protesting, in the best way she knows how.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysohonew york citymanhattanblack lives matterpainting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC reopening begins Monday: Here's what to expect
Subway and bus service during Phase 1 in NYC
Another day of peaceful protests as NYC ends curfew
NYPD Chief of Transportation William Morris dies of COVID-19
Minneapolis council majority backs disbanding police force
Thieves use hammer to steal $29K in jewelry from NYC Macy's
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy marches in George Floyd protest
Show More
NYPD reform plan laid out by Mayor de Blasio
'Say their names': Stories of black Americans killed by police
British protesters toss statue of slave trader into harbor
Multimillionaire's $1M treasure hidden in Rocky Mountains found
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and beautiful Monday
More TOP STORIES News