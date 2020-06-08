Artist paints Black Lives Matter mural on boarded up SoHo building

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The plywood now covering so many businesses to protect against looting is also the perfect canvas for artists seeking to convey a message of change.Artists like Dena Paige-Fischer have been painting colorful images over boarded-up buildings in SoHo.Her Black Lives Matter mural is a tribute to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and all the others who are victims of police brutality and racism.Paige-Fischer says this is her way of peacefully protesting, in the best way she knows how.