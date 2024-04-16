Doula doing her part to ease the crisis of maternal mortality

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As Black Maternal Health Week continues, we continue our focus on ongoing crisis of maternal mortality in the United States.

According to the most recent data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, 51 deaths were associated with pregnancy during 2020.

Out of those, 23 were Black women, 13 were Latina, 6 were Asian, and 8 were white.

There's no easy fix to these stark racial disparities, but there are individuals dedicated to transforming the maternal healthcare landscape for people of color.

I sat down with Latham Thomas, a doula and founder of Mama Glow, a global maternal health and education platform.

She is one of those people who is trying to provide a path to safer pregnancies.

