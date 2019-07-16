Manhattan blackout disrupts couple's wedding at the Plaza Hotel

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A couple spent months planning the perfect wedding at Manhattan's Plaza Hotel, but just as they were about to say their vows Saturday night, the lights went out as a result of the blackout.Like much of Manhattan, the famed hotel was left in the dark just as Amy Rosenthal and Craig Silverstein tried to get married."As I got to the end of the aisle and took Craig's hand, the lights went out," said Rosenthal."People in the audience thought it may have been on purpose," said Silverstein. "To add some drama," Amy added.Amy and Craig said their vows by cell phone lights and their photographer's extra lights. It continued downhill from there.No power meant no dinner for their 200 guests, no air conditioning, and no toilets."There's parts of it that I laugh about, there's parts I cry about," said Silverstein.After three hours of tears and pleas from the families for help, the Plaza finally found another venue which had electricity and escorted the guests to Lavo, a nearby nightclub, so the couple could at least have their cake and some toastsWe caught up with the newlyweds in Italy, where they are trying to enjoy their honeymoon."It was one of the most traumatic events of my entire life," said Rosenthal.The hotel issued a statement Monday night:"The Plaza team took immediate action to preserve a beautiful and memorable wedding experience for the impacted bride and groom.""The Plaza, their organization, needs to find a way to make this right," said Silverstein.The family spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a wedding no one got to see. The family's attorney plans to meet with the Plaza on Tuesday.Meanwhile for better or worse, the couple had their vows put immediately to the test.----------