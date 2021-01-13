Community & Events

Blood drive at Newark airport also tests for coronavirus antibodies

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- People had a chance to find out if they had COVID-19 while helping others at the same time on Tuesday.

The American Red Cross of New York held a blood drive at Newark Airport.

Those who donate blood automatically get tested for the COVID-19 antibodies.

Blood donations have been down because companies have put their usual drives on hold amid the ongoing pandemic.

"We don't want to have a public crisis within a crisis, blood is needed everywhere," Rosie Taravella said. "In New Jersey, we need about 600 units a day and now with COVID, we also need plasma donations."

Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a pint of blood could be a gift of life for someone in need.

ABC7 is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a week-long blood drive from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17. In the hour it takes to donate blood, you can help save the lives of patients in your community and across the Tri-State area.
